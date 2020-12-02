UPDATE: ‘Acres of land’ burned in Gracemere bushfire

A bushfire is burning at Gracemere. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 3.20pm: Two crews have managed to extinguish a sizeable bushfire at Gracemere.

The blaze, however, has reportedly burned a number of acres.

Circumstances around how the fire first ignited are unclear at this time.

INITIAL, 2.40pm: Multiple crews are racing to a bushfire which has ignited at Gracemere.

It is understood the blaze first broke out at Cherryfield Rd around 2.30pm.

A council worker reportedly claimed the fire had burned at least two acres of land.

There is believed to be no current threat to nearby properties.

Further details are unknown at this time.

More to come.