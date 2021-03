UPDATE 2.30pm: Amazingly, the pilot appears to have only suffered a broken hand.

BREAKING 1.20pm: The pilot of an agricultural plane has reportedly landed safely and, according to a QPS spokesperson, is in “good spirits” in a paddock near Kalapa Black Mountain Road.

The plane has come to rest about seven km from the Capricorn Highway outside Stanwell.

Engine failure is presumed to be the cause of the incident.

More to come.