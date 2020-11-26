Menu
Multiple crews are battling a fire near Mt Archer National Park. Pic: file photo
UPDATE: Aircraft called in as North Rocky fire intensifies

kaitlyn smith
26th Nov 2020 12:48 PM
12.45PM: RESIDENTS of Allenstown and Depot are being warned there is smoke in the area that will reduce visbility and air quality.

QFES have put out a stay informed notice for the Nerimbera bushfire.

As of 12.30pm, multiple crews were on scene at a bushfire on Arnold Dr and water bombing are asl obeing used to contain the fire.

Call triple-0 if you believe you or your property is under threat.

12.15PM: UP TO 10 fire trucks have been deployed to the Nerimbera fire as the blaze intensifies.

It is understood aircraft has been called in.

QFES believe the fire is heading towards Emu Park Rd.

A homeowner has called triple-0 to report the fire is only 15 metres away from her fence line.

11.29AM: EMERGENCY crews are working to contain a bushfire which continues to burn since it first ignited on Wednesday evening.

At least four units were reported to be on scene at Arnold Dr, Nerimbera, just before 11am.

The sizeable blaze has since reportedly started to jump parts of the same road.

As result, police have been called in to close the road to motorists.

It is understood the fire poses no immediate threat to properties.

However, residents in the area are urged to monitor the situation.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

