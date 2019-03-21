Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of an incident in Painswick Street, Berserker.
Police at the scene of an incident in Painswick Street, Berserker. Allan Reinikka ROK210319apolice1
Breaking

UPDATE: Altercation involving an axe under investigation

Aden Stokes
by
21st Mar 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.30pm: POLICE are still investigating an altercation in North Rockhampton which allegedly involved an axe.

Police responded to the scene in Painswick St, Berserker, at 1.25pm. A car was attacked with an an axe and a window had been smashed.

Initial reports stated the incident involved a six-person street brawl, however police confirmed the it was a dispute between a man and a woman.

According to Queensland Ambulance Service, there were no life threatening injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident. It is unclear whether or not anyone had been charged with wilful damage.

1.30pm: POLICE are investigating an incident in North Rockhampton which allegedly involved a six-person street brawl and an axe.

The incident is currently unfolding in Painswick St, Berserker.

Police are on scene. A car window is believed to have been smashed by an axe.

Police are looking for a White Mitsubishi which contained a group of people involved in the disturbance.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one injury.

axe rockhampton crime rockhampton police street brawl
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Frustration boils over after second break-in in two days

    premium_icon Frustration boils over after second break-in in two days

    Crime CQ store owner is seeing red after third break-in for year.

    • 21st Mar 2019 2:34 PM
    State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    premium_icon State stands in way of Adani jobs boom

    News Adani mine: State Government under pressure as final federal hurdle falls

    Details revealed for Rockhampton's special prayer service

    premium_icon Details revealed for Rockhampton's special prayer service

    News Community joins together to honour of the victims of Christchurch

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:38 PM
    The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    premium_icon The $7 million walk in the hot Rocky sun

    Politics How a slog up a hill convinced a federal minister to fund a carpark