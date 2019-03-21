UPDATE: Altercation involving an axe under investigation

Police at the scene of an incident in Painswick Street, Berserker.

Police at the scene of an incident in Painswick Street, Berserker. Allan Reinikka ROK210319apolice1

3.30pm: POLICE are still investigating an altercation in North Rockhampton which allegedly involved an axe.

Police responded to the scene in Painswick St, Berserker, at 1.25pm. A car was attacked with an an axe and a window had been smashed.

Initial reports stated the incident involved a six-person street brawl, however police confirmed the it was a dispute between a man and a woman.

According to Queensland Ambulance Service, there were no life threatening injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident. It is unclear whether or not anyone had been charged with wilful damage.

1.30pm: POLICE are investigating an incident in North Rockhampton which allegedly involved a six-person street brawl and an axe.

The incident is currently unfolding in Painswick St, Berserker.

Police are on scene. A car window is believed to have been smashed by an axe.

Police are looking for a White Mitsubishi which contained a group of people involved in the disturbance.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least one injury.