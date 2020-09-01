Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple units have been called to a Depot Hill home after a man barricaded himself inside.
Multiple units have been called to a Depot Hill home after a man barricaded himself inside.
Breaking

UPDATE: Armed man in custody following Rocky standoff

kaitlyn smith
1st Sep 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.15pm: A man believed to have barricaded himself inside a Depot Hill property has been apprehended by police.

It is understood the man became aggressive after he was pulled over by police in relation to dangerous driving.

He then reportedly fled to the Arthur St property where he was witnessed to be brandishing a weapon.

At least five police units attended the residence.

The man has since been taken peacefully into police custody.

No charges have been laid at this time.

INITIAL, 2.50pm: Multiple police units have descended on an address in Rockhampton’s south due to an unfolding situation. 

It is understood a man known to police has caused a disturbance at a Depot Hill property on the corner of Arthur St and East St. 

At least five units have surrounded the home, with early reports suggesting use of a firearm was threatened.

It is believed the man has since barricaded himself inside the home with a weapon. 

There are no other individuals believed to be inside the home.

depot hill home
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Premium Content New tourism campaign to lure Queenslanders to Rocky

        Travel Two videos have been released so far with the first one reaching more than 50,000 people.

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        Premium Content Mix of hotel, home quarantine for CQ prison staffers

        News Some have returned to their residences after being exposed to the Wacol corrections...

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        Premium Content DISTURBING VIDEOS: Rocky’s horrific school bullying exposed

        News Disturbing social media page dedicated to student brawls leaves parents across the...

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:30 PM
        • 2 Broncosupporter
        New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Premium Content New tenant secured for vacant riverfront restaurant

        Food & Entertainment The Edge Bar and Restaurant has been closed for two years now