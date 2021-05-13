Armed man in custody after Ipswich streets put in lockdown

Police stand guard over a suspect following a siege in Ipswich on Thursday morning.

UPDATE, 8.30am: It was a call from his boss that alerted tradie Tom Surman to an unfolding incident just metres from his worksite.

Mr Surman, who is working on a project on Roderick St, said he thought the call was a joke at first.

Upon further inspection, he quickly discovered a serious incident taking place - a standoff involving an armed man and police.

Officers were called to a Roderick St property about 4am on Thursday morning in response to a welfare check.

"I just came outside thinking the boss had played a trick on me," Mr Surman said.

"He called me asking what I'd done wrong.

"I saw there was a fairly heavy police presence, in full gear, helmets and with machine guns."

Describing the moments that followed, Mr Surman said police negotiators cautiously made their way into the property to be faced with an alleged armed man.

"There were about two officers in heavy gear, though multiple officers accompanied them," he said.

Police were reluctant to confirm the alleged weapon involved.

"I spoke to the receptionist here who arrived about 6am, she came out and was a bit spooked."

"She got inside and locked the doors pretty quickly."

The incident concluded about 7am, with police taking one man into custody.

It is understood a man, believed to be armed, started to act in a threatening manner.

Police have confirmed the man was not armed with a gun, but have not revealed what sort of weapon was involved.

Paramedics leave the scene after one man was taken into custody.

"Police were able to deescalate the situation and remove the weapon from his person," a police spokeswoman said.

Officers in tactical gear were seen exiting the premises just after 7am.

Several police escorted a man from the property a few moments later.

The police spokeswoman said the man was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, the PSPA declaration was revoked around 7.20am.

Police in tactical gear were seen exiting the property.

INITIAL, 6am: Multiple streets near Ipswich CBD have been locked down as police attempt to negotiate with an armed man.

Police declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Perseveration Act due to an "ongoing incident" at Roderick St.

They were called to the scene just after 4am on Thursday.

It is understood police are negotiating with a man who is acting in a threatening manner.

He is not believed to be inside a property.

A Queensland Police spokesman said boundaries were in place between Warwick Rd, Roderick St and Limestone St.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Nearby residents are urged to remain indoors.