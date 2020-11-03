UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD

Police are searching for two man each believed to be armed with a knife and tomahawk.

Police are searching for two man each believed to be armed with a knife and tomahawk.

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Two men have been taken into police custody following an earlier incident involving multiple weapons.

The pair, believed to be siblings, were located near Arthur St and East St around 2.30pm.

It is understood one of the men is exhibiting volatile behaviour.

QAS have since been tasked to the scene.

UPDATE, 2pm: Police have reportedly located the vehicle in question abandoned at Depot Hill.

It is understood the vehicle was found at the corner of Arthur and East St around 1.45pm.

However, the location of the alleged suspects involved is unknown at this time.

Early reports suggested no weapons were located inside the vehicle.

INITIAL, 1.40pm: First responders are searching for two man each believed to be armed with a knife and tomahawk.

Heavy police presence has been deployed to the Depot Hills area following alleged threats made to individuals.

Early reports suggested the man also damaged a vehicle in the area, smashing its windscreen.

The pair were last sighted close to an Arthur St property, near the CBD around 1.10pm.

However, they have reportedly since fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

Police are currently patrolling the area to locate the pair.

One of the suspects is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt.

More to come.