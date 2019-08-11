Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIEGE: Police closed off the Bruce Highway through Gympie this afternoon in response to what witnesses say was a siege.
SIEGE: Police closed off the Bruce Highway through Gympie this afternoon in response to what witnesses say was a siege. Arthur Gorrie
Breaking

UPDATE: Armed police arrest man after armed Gympie siege

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Aug 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE closed off a large section of the Bruce Highway late Sunday afternoon as witnesses reported an armed emergency.

Police are believed to have broken down the front door of a timber unit building on the Bruce Highway and detained a man, as well as witnesses.

A witness said a man, possibly armed, was in a house on the southern side of the highway near the Caltex service station, between Monkland and Channon Streets.

WITNESS: Eyewitness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfolded. The white house behind him is believed to be the location of the police incident, possibly a siege, this afternoon.
WITNESS: Eyewitness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfolded. The white house behind him is believed to be the location of the police incident, possibly a siege, this afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

One said police were calling a man's name and had deployed a drone above a house.

Officers then broke down the front door of the house and bust in, detaining people, including a man.

Two squads of armed emergency police are believed to have been involved in the incident, which began before 5pm and anded a few minutes ago.

Eye witness Adam Marshall was buying pizza from Dominos when the action unfoled.

More as it comes to hand.

emergency response police incident siege
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    NITELIFE: Rocky pubs and clubs swell for another weekend

    premium_icon NITELIFE: Rocky pubs and clubs swell for another weekend

    News Were you and your friends spotted out this weekend?

    Cold snap to send shivers through CQ over coming days

    premium_icon Cold snap to send shivers through CQ over coming days

    Weather In some parts of CQ, temps will get down to almost freezing point.

    UPDATE: Man injured in crash on Capricorn Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man injured in crash on Capricorn Hwy

    News 4.30pm: Patient sitting up and smoking as ambulance arrives.

    Drivers warned to avoid Cawarral Rd as fire continues

    Drivers warned to avoid Cawarral Rd as fire continues

    News Police are currently directing traffic away from a large grass fire