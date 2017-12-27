UPDATE: Armed teen still at large after kebab shop robbery

Police hunt for a teenager who held up Sunshine Kebabs and fled with cash.

Police hunt for a teenager who held up Sunshine Kebabs and fled with cash. The Morning Bulletin

8.50am: Police are still hunting for the armed bandit who robbed Sunshine Kebabs in Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

The male offender entered the George Street business and threatened a 37-year-old female employee with a knife while demanding money.

He fled from the business with a sum of cash and a tip box. He may have left the area in a taxi.

The staff member was not physically injured.

The wanted man is described as Aboriginal in appearance, aged between 16 and 20 years, 170cm tall with a slim build, and has black curly hair and facial hair.

5pm: POLICE are still searching for an armed assailant who held up Sunshine Kebabs in George St this afternoon.

They have confirmed the teenage male was armed with a knife and took off on foot with cash and the store's tip box.

Police talk to witnesses and search for a teenager who held up Sunshine Kebabs in George St. The Morning Bulletin

4pm: THE teenager suspected of holding up a Rockhampton fast food outlet with a knife may have been picked up by a taxi from a nearby street.

Police are patrolling the surrounding area and talking to witnesses at Sunshine Kebabs on George St.

Further descriptions are of an Indigenous male with skinny legs and a slight moustache.

3.44pm: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a Rockhampton fast food outlet.

There has been a report of a teenager holding up Sunshine Kebabs in George St, last seen running down George Ln towards Fitzroy St.

Initial reports suggest the teenage male threatened staff with a knife and then ran from the scene with stolen cash.

He was wearing shorts and a shirt, about 170cm.

Police are warning the young man could still be in possession of a knife and are patrolling the surrounding areas.

This situation is developing, more information as it comes to hand.