Stockland Robbery CCTV
Crime

UPDATE: Arrest as suspect returns to scene of crime

by Jessica Powell
19th Mar 2018 12:15 PM

UPDATE: 4:15pm

Police have confirmed they have arrested the suspect in Sunday's armed robbery at JB Hi-Fi.

It is believed the alleged offender returned to Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon (Monday) dressed in the same clothes he wore during the incident where he threatened a staff member with a knife.

More to follow.

DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred Stockland Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

About 2.10pm, a man entered JB Hi-Fi and removed a pair of headphones from the shelf prior to attempting to exit the store without paying for the item.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it appeared the man used a "cutting instrument” to remove the headphones from the packaging.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Chris Ison ROK190318cpolice1

Watching the man in question do so, a male staff member confronted the man about the property.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy confirmed the staff member then "gave chase” and stopped the man at one of the loading docks located at the shopping centre.

The man then produced a knife and threatened the staff member.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy stated the words from the offender were to the effect of, "it's not worth getting stabbed over”.

The man fled the scene a short time later with the headphones.

ON THE LAM: Stills from CCTV footage of a man the police want to question in relation to a stealing offence at JB Hi-Fi at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday.
No one was injured during the incident.

Police identify the man as being Aboriginal in appearance, slim build and in his late twenties.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who know the identity of the man (pictured) or his whereabouts to contact police, as police believe the man may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

