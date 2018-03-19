UPDATE: Arrest as suspect returns to scene of crime

UPDATE: 4:15pm

Police have confirmed they have arrested the suspect in Sunday's armed robbery at JB Hi-Fi.

It is believed the alleged offender returned to Stockland Rockhampton this afternoon (Monday) dressed in the same clothes he wore during the incident where he threatened a staff member with a knife.

More to follow.

DETECTIVES are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred Stockland Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

About 2.10pm, a man entered JB Hi-Fi and removed a pair of headphones from the shelf prior to attempting to exit the store without paying for the item.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it appeared the man used a "cutting instrument” to remove the headphones from the packaging.

Watching the man in question do so, a male staff member confronted the man about the property.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy confirmed the staff member then "gave chase” and stopped the man at one of the loading docks located at the shopping centre.

The man then produced a knife and threatened the staff member.

Det Snr Sgt Peachy stated the words from the offender were to the effect of, "it's not worth getting stabbed over”.

The man fled the scene a short time later with the headphones.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police identify the man as being Aboriginal in appearance, slim build and in his late twenties.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who know the identity of the man (pictured) or his whereabouts to contact police, as police believe the man may be able to assist them with their inquiries.