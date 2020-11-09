UPDATE: Baby suffers head injuries in servo ‘ambush’

Police are attending a South Rockhampton service station after a disturbance involving an infant. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 5pm: A four-month-old baby has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries in an alleged disturbance at a service station.

It is understood two men and a woman ambushed two females inside the Allenstown business.

An altercation ensued as the group allegedly tried take the infant from the two women.

Paramedics assessed the baby on scene, later taking it to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed injuries to both its head and upper-body were sustained in the incident.

All three suspects – one of whom is believed to be the father – fled the scene following the incident.

However, a QPS spokesman confirmed one person has since been arrested.

Formal charges are yet to be laid.

UPDATE, 1.45pm: Three people involved in an alleged dispute over an infant at an Allenstown service station have since fled the scene.

It is understood two men – one of whom is believed to be the father – decamped on foot.

The woman also involved reportedly fled the scene in a black Toyota Hilux.

Two other women currently remain at the scene speaking with police.

The infant involved is believed to have sustained injuries to its head and upper-body.

Paramedics have since arrived on scene.

INITIAL, 1.25pm: Police are currently en route to a South Rockhampton service station amid reports of a public disturbance.

It is understood up to five people were involved in a dispute at United Petrol on Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown around 1.15pm.

Early reports suggested two men and a woman had attempted to take a four-month-old baby from two other women inside the business.

It is unknown at this time whether the parties are known to each other.

It is believed the baby sustained some head injuries during the incident.

More to come.