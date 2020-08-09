Menu
A one-year-old has reportedly ingested fuel at a family home in North Rockhampton.
UPDATE: Baby unharmed after ingesting poisonous liquid

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 1:36 PM
UPDATE, 2.40pm: The one-year-old infant who reportedly consumed a small amount of fuel at his family has not sustained any serious injuries.

Paramedics were first called to the Boronia Close address around 1.30pm.

The little boy was assessed on scene, with no further treatment required.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Emergency services are responding to a one-year-old child who has reportedly ingested a small amount of fuel.

It is understood the male infant swallowed the chemical around 1.20pm at a Norman Gardens home.

Early reports suggest the child came across the poisonous liquid inside a dog tin at the family home.

He then reportedly suffered a choking incident in the minutes after.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

