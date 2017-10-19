UPDATE: Bad weather hampers CQ search for missing snorkeller

A screenshot taking from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue video as a search begins for a missing snorkler off Heron Island.

UPDATE 2PM: A SNORKELLER missing off Heron Island died today, Gladstone Water Police have confirmed.

12.50PM: ROUGH weather is hampering police efforts to help in the search for a missing snorkeller of Heron Island.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service took off about three hours ago after the alarm was raised.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police do not have anyone on scene, and so could not confirm further details of the incident or the missing person.

"We are responding to reports a swimmer got into some trouble," she said.

"The weather is really bad about that area."

The search mission comes as an extensive air and water search continues for six men aboard a commercial fishing boat when it sunk near Middle Island on Monday night.

The two incidents are unrelated.

11AM: DETAILS are scant surrounding the search for a missing snorkeller off Heron Island this morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service took off about 9.45am, but a spokeswoman has said the crew do not have service to communicate during the search.

Initial reports suggest a sea, land and air search is under way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a flight paramedic has joined the chopper crew, but was unable to provide further information.

The Queensland Police Service and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been contacted for further information.

10AM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have taken off in search of a snorkeller around Heron Island.

The service posted a video to Facebook about 9.45am, wishing the crew good luck and a safe flight.

More details to come as the situation unfolds.