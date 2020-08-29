UPDATE: Blaze near CQ national park under control

A fire has been burning at Woorabinda since around 12.30pm.

UPDATE, 4pm: The small fire which was burning near Expedition State Forest has since been extinguished.

QFES confirmed the Blackboy Rd blaze was no longer alight around 3.30pm.

INITIAL, 2.40pm: Crews are currently tending to a vegetation fire which has broken out at Woorabinda.

It is understood the blaze first started around 12.30pm at Blackboy Rd, roughly 170km west of Rockhampton.

The small fire reportedly poses no threat to nearby properties.

One crew remain on scene managing the incident.

Residents in surrounding areas should close both their doors and windows.