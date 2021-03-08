UPDATE: Bomb threat at Gladstone school

Police were called to a Gladstone school after reports of a bomb threat.

Police were called to a Gladstone school after reports of a bomb threat.

UPDATE: 12.25pm: Classes have resumed at a Gladstone school following a bomb threat on Monday morning.

A Catholic Education Diocese of Rockhampton spokesman said about 9.50am, Chanel College, Gladstone received a bomb threat.

He said the principal, Dr Susan Bunkum, and school staff immediately initiated Catholic Education’s Emergency Management Procedures.

“The school was evacuated and parents notified by SMS in accordance with the Procedures as the safety of our students and staff is paramount,” the Catholic Education spokesman said.

“According to these procedures, any security threat is taken seriously.

“Queensland Police were immediately notified and conducted a full search of the college. “Police declared the school safe and advised that normal classes were able to resume.

“School staff are supporting students to ensure that any anxiety caused by the evacuation is addressed.

“Counselling support was made available to the school community on Monday.

“Chanel College is co-operating fully with the police investigation and thank the police for their assistance and prompt response.”

INITIAL REPORT: 11.30am Police have been called to a Gladstone school after reports of a bomb on the premises on Monday morning.

A Queensland police spokesman said Gladstone police were notified of a suspected bomb at Chanel College at 10.10am.

Two Gladstone police vehicles arrived at the school at 10.15am.

Once officers were at the scene, they implemented evacuation procedures of the school at 10.18am.

Chanel College is adjacent to Stockland Gladstone, at Paterson Street West Gladstone.

Students at the school were notified about the suspected bomb threat at 9.50am.

The Catholic Education Diocese of Rockhampton has been contacted for comment.