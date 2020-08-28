Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BUSHFIRE THREAT: Rural fire crews have swung into action to fight a fire burning in Bondoola.
BUSHFIRE THREAT: Rural fire crews have swung into action to fight a fire burning in Bondoola.
News

UPDATE: Bondoola grass fire extinguished

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
28th Aug 2020 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM: QFES confirmed the Bondoola grass fire has been extinguished. Their last crew left Davis Rd at 1.30pm.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE QFES crews are responding to triple-0 calls from a concerned Bondoola resident claiming a grass fire was burning 50m away from their property.

Located near Davis Rd, Bondoola, west of Yeppoon, the fire was first reported at 12.15pm.

Upon arriving at the scene of the grass fire, QFES requested another Rural Fire Unit.

A grass fire is threatening a Davis Rd property in the Bondoola area.
A grass fire is threatening a Davis Rd property in the Bondoola area.

Ten minutes later, they changed their mind saying they now had the fire under control.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to follow.

bondoola bushfires2020 grass fire tmbbushfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        Premium Content New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        News Families and tourists are expected to flock to the coast to check out the exciting Capricorn Dinosaur Park once it’s built.

        Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        Premium Content Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        News The national park was awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it is...

        ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Premium Content ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Horses In-demand Rocky jockey undergoes surgery after accident at Callaghan Park.

        Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Premium Content Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the Open A, Open B and Open C deciders here.