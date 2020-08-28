UPDATE: Bondoola grass fire extinguished

BUSHFIRE THREAT: Rural fire crews have swung into action to fight a fire burning in Bondoola.

UPDATE 2PM: QFES confirmed the Bondoola grass fire has been extinguished. Their last crew left Davis Rd at 1.30pm.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE QFES crews are responding to triple-0 calls from a concerned Bondoola resident claiming a grass fire was burning 50m away from their property.

Located near Davis Rd, Bondoola, west of Yeppoon, the fire was first reported at 12.15pm.

Upon arriving at the scene of the grass fire, QFES requested another Rural Fire Unit.

A grass fire is threatening a Davis Rd property in the Bondoola area.

Ten minutes later, they changed their mind saying they now had the fire under control.

QFES warns that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to follow.