UPDATE: Bonfire contained near popular Cap Coast lake

Fire crews are tending to a blaze which broke out near the Scenic Hwy. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 11.45am: A bonfire which reignited near Causeway Lake at Yeppon has since been contained.

The small blaze was extinguished around 11am, with one fire crew attending the scene.

It is understood the initial fire had taken place on Tuesday evening.

No damage to properties or injuries were reported.

INITIAL, 10.50am: Emergency services are this morning tending to a bushfire at the Capricorn Coast.

The blaze reportedly first took hold of a small vegetation area adjacent to the Scenic Hwy at Kinka Beach around 10.30am.

Early reports suggested it was a bonfire from Tuesday evening which had since reignited.

One fire crew is currently en route to the scene.

It is understood the blaze does not pose any threat to nearby properties.

More to come.