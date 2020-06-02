Menu
Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Boy airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 1:43 PM
UPDATE, 1.40PM: The two children have been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after an object fell on them in Comet earlier this morning.

One of the boys was in a stable condition with back pain and the second in a serious condition with multiple head, chest and leg injuries.

INITIAL: Paramedics are on scene treating two children after "an object" has fallen and "struck" them both at a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.58am, paramedics were called to the incident at a private property in Comet, east of Emerald.

The two children are believed to be boys under primary school age.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear what the object was that had fallen on the two boys.

She said one of the boys appeared to be in a stable condition with minor injuries, however, the other appeared to be in a serious condition with leg, head and chest injuries.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.

More to come.

