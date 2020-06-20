UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after barbed wire fence crash

An 11-year-old has sustained significant facial injuries after crashing his motorbike in barbed wired fencing.

UPDATE: The boy who earlier this morning crashed his motorbike into a barbed wire fence has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the 11-year-old has sustained a deep laceration to his left cheek, along with further minor cuts to his lower limbs.

The boy is believed to have lost control of the bike before running into the fence at a Sandringham property.

The incident occurred just before 11am at the residence on Greenlake Rd.

QAS are en route.

More to come.