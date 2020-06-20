Menu
An 11-year-old has sustained significant facial injuries after crashing his motorbike in barbed wired fencing.
UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after barbed wire fence crash

Kaitlyn Smith
20th Jun 2020 11:11 AM
UPDATE: The boy who earlier this morning crashed his motorbike into a barbed wire fence has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the 11-year-old has sustained a deep laceration to his left cheek, along with further minor cuts to his lower limbs.

The boy is believed to have lost control of the bike before running into the fence at a Sandringham property.

INITIAL: An 11-year-old boy has suffered significant facial injuries after crashing his motorbike at a Sandringham property this morning.

Initial reports suggest the young boy lost control of the bike, running into a barbed wire fence.

The incident occurred just before 11am at the residence on Greenlake Rd.

It is understood the boy has suffered deep lacerations to both his face and body.

QAS are en route.

More to come.

