UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky man's disappearance

PUBLIC APPEAL: The partner and mother of missing man Robert Carroll, pictured with Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, have appealed for him to come forward.

UPDATE 4.55pm: Robert Carroll's partner Christie Hoffman confirmed via Facebook that he has made contact.

"Thanks to everyone for their help and support and sharing this message. Bob has made contact with family after media release. Thank you again for all your help,” Ms Hoffman said.

EARLIER TODAY:

A PHONE call out of the blue on Father's Day could be a clue to the disappearance of Rockhampton man Robert 'Bob' Carroll.

His partner described Robert Carroll, 45, as becoming "really skittish” after taking the call around 8pm on Sunday, September 3, leaving their home on Upper Ulam Rd, Bajool.

He has not been heard from since.

Desperate for news, his partner Christie Hoffmann and mother Jane Risdale came forward today at the Rockhampton Police Station to appeal to the public for help locating Mr Carroll or for him to call to let them know he is okay.

FAMILY MAN: Robert Carroll pictured with his infant son. Contributed

"I just want you to come home please, I want to sort it all out, me and bubba miss you,” Ms Hoffman tearfully said.

"He's got a 10-month-old baby boy who he needs to come home for.

"Bubba is saying 'dad' all the time and dad's not here.

"Leaving on Father's Day makes it that much more hurtful.

"Everyone's worried, call one of us please so we know you're alright.”

Ms Hoffman provided some insight into what happened in the lead up to her partner's disappearance.

MISSING MAN: Robert Carroll pictured with his partner Christie Hoffmann. Contributed

"We were going to have dinner at my place and he got a phone call and he got really skittish then left,” she said.

"Something happened and he wasn't in the right frame of mind and he just left and that was it.”

If Mr Carroll was in trouble or depressed, Ms Hoffmann assured him it wasn't anything they couldn't sort out.

Missing man: Missing man Robert Carroll.

Mr Carroll's mother, Ms Risdale said her son's disappearance was out of character and had no idea where he would have gone.

"I have never known him to do something like this before, he usually says where he's going,” she said.

"When he left home he was terribly distraught.

"As he drove out of the gate, I was very worried he would hit town and he would have an accident, he was so upset.”

She said he was a normal "loving son” who had health issues which was "a big concern for us at the moment”.

"Come home Bob, for goodness sake, it doesn't matter if you're in trouble of any description, we'll help all we can, we just want you home,” Ms Risdale implored.

"Please at least ring us and let us know you're alive.”

PUBLIC APPEAL: Missing man Robert Carroll's family is desperate for news. Contributed

Discussing the disappearance, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said at this stage they didn't believe the disappearance was suspicious.

He said they had sent out a state-wide notification and police had heard numerous unconfirmed sightings of Mr Carroll, some from as far away as the Whitsundays and Brisbane.

"We've got some leads to follow up on and we'll run that out to the full extent,” Snr Sgt Peachy said.

"Obviously we have some concerns for his safety and his state of mind when he left home.

"He made some inference he was going somewhere else, to where this location was we don't know.

"But we're hopeful that we're able to find him safe and well and obviously that's the main reason for doing this media release now.”

Snr Sgt Peachy implored Mr Carroll, if he was seeing this to let his family, friends or police know where he was.

"You're not in any trouble at all from us, all we need to know is you're safe and well,” he said.

Robert Carroll is described as Caucasian in appearance with a slim build, around 180cm tall with blue eyes and brown hair and may be driving a 1996 silver Holden Rodeo with Queensland registration 109TUZ.

Anyone with information about Mr Carroll's whereabouts should contact either Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton CIB on (07) 4932 3500.