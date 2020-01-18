UPDATE: Bruce Highway bridge needs repairs after truck crash

CRASH: An Armguard Truck aquaplaned and crashed this morning at Six Mile Bridge, north of Bajool .

UPDATE (SATURDAY) 12.30PM: A spokesperson from the Department of Transport and Main Roads has provided details about the damage caused by Armguard vehicle to Six Mile Bridge near Bajool yesterday.

“Transport and Main Roads was advised of guardrail damage on the Bruce Highway at Six Mile Creek bridge, about 38 kilometres south of Rockhampton, following a single vehicle crash,” the spokesperson said.

“We have inspected the damage and ensured the site is safe for traffic while temporary works are undertaken.

“Arrangements are being made for damaged sections of guardrail and bridgerail to be replaced as part of our Bruce Highway structure maintenance program.”

The spokesperson said a reduced speed limit was expected to be in place for two to three weeks until the works are completed.

“Motorists should always take extra care when driving through roadworks for their safety and the safety of the roadworkers,” they said.

UPDATE (FRIDAY) 11.10AM: THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed that the northbound lane has reopened on the Bruce Highway near the Six Mile Creek Bridge, after a single vehicle crash this morning.

A police spokesperson said the bridge’s guard rail had sustained damage in the crash and government agencies had been dispatched to inspect the bridge.

TMR was contacted for comment on the outcome of their inspection.

FRIDAY 7.30AM: WET weather has caused an Armaguard Truck to crash on the Bruce Highway north of Bajool this morning.

Queensland Police said the vehicle “aquaplaned” on the wet road before rolling and ending up on its side at 6.25am.

One lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked and police are directing traffic around the vehicle.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries from the crash and QFES were working to make the area safe.

An Armaguard representative is currently at the scene.

More to follow.