News 7/7/06 Armaguard van, by itself.
UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after Armaguard truck crash

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Jan 2020 7:36 AM
11.10AM: THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed that the northbound lane has reopened on the Bruce Highway near the Six Mile Creek Bridge, after a single vehicle crash this morning.

A police spokesperson said the bridge’s guard rail had sustained damage in the crash and government agencies had been dispatched to inspect the bridge.

TMR was contacted for comment on the outcome of their inspection.

7.30AM: WET weather has caused an Armaguard Truck to crash on the Bruce Highway north of Bajool this morning.

Queensland Police said the vehicle “aquaplaned” on the wet road before rolling and ending up on its side at 6.25am.

One lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked and police are directing traffic around the vehicle.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries from the crash and QFES were working to make the area safe.

An Armaguard representative is currently at the scene.

More to follow.

