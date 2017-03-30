Update: Bruce Highway closures at 2:00PM

The Bruce Highway is closed in a dozen places

LOCALS, travellers and tourists up and down the length of the Bruce Highway are finding themselves cut off, isolated and unsure when they will be able to continue their journey or return home.

Right now it's impossible to predict when the Bruce will reopen but here is a list of the current road closures according to the RACQ.

Thoopera, Hampden, Calen and Kuttabul - all between Mackay and Proserpine

Bowen - in several places

Home Hill - at Wangaratta

Koumala - south of Sarina

Ogmore - between Marlborough and St Lawrence

Benaraby - south of Gladstone

Marmor - south of Rockhampton

Tinana - just south of Maryborough

St Lawrence - the highway is open but with water over the road

Bredalbane - south of Prosperpine

RACQ spokeswoman, Lauren Ritchie said it's impossible to say when the highway will reopen.

"It really is up to Mother Nature,” she said.

"Most of flooding now is not flash flooding but real flooding so that takes longer to subside.

"Our advice is that with flooded roads there is a real risk of issues beneath the roads, structural issues.

"If a road is closed by emergency services, please don't try to drive over it even if the water has subsided. It's closed for a reason.”

For live detailed information head go to this map or call 13 19 40