UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopened after three vehicles crash
12.50AM: THE Bruce Highway has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning.
At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.
According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a neck and chest injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.
Both men were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
At 11.40am, it was reported that the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed, with police on scene directing traffic.
That lane has now been cleared.
11.50AM: THE Bruce Highway is currently blocked in one direction following a multi-vehicle crash.
The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently closed. A tow truck is on scene to move the vehicles so the lane can be reopened. Police are directing northbound traffic.
Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.