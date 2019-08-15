UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopened after three vehicles crash

12.50AM: THE Bruce Highway has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a neck and chest injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.

Both men were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 11.40am, it was reported that the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed, with police on scene directing traffic.

That lane has now been cleared.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently closed. A tow truck is on scene to move the vehicles so the lane can be reopened. Police are directing northbound traffic.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.