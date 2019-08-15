Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopened after three vehicles crash

Aden Stokes
by
15th Aug 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.50AM: THE Bruce Highway has been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a neck and chest injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.

Both men were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 11.40am, it was reported that the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed, with police on scene directing traffic.

That lane has now been cleared.

11.50AM: THE Bruce Highway is currently blocked in one direction following a multi-vehicle crash.

At 10.59am, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the Bruce and Burnett Highway, Port Curtis.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene. A 20-year-old man was reported as alert with a neck and chest injury. A 60-year-old man was reported as having minor cuts and abrasions.

Both men were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Highway is currently closed. A tow truck is on scene to move the vehicles so the lane can be reopened. Police are directing northbound traffic.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Good boy' alerts neighbours to fatal Koongal blaze

    premium_icon 'Good boy' alerts neighbours to fatal Koongal blaze

    News Hill St residents woken by chihuahua before two o'clock this morning turn hose on their roof

    New CQ business supports our local growers

    premium_icon New CQ business supports our local growers

    News 'If we don't look after our farmers we have to grow our own food'

    GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

    premium_icon GALLERY: CQ captured through the eyes of our readers

    News See the stunning pictures of our regions, sent in by our readers

    ROAD CLOSED: Find out which CQ road is getting an upgrade

    premium_icon ROAD CLOSED: Find out which CQ road is getting an upgrade

    Council News Works include installing a pipe culvert and raising pavement level