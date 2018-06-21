Menu
Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy closed after rollover wreck

21st Jun 2018 7:50 AM

7.50am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that the Bruce Hwy is currently closed due to the accident.

Motorists are advised there will be delays.

7.05am: The patient has been removed from the wreck and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on scene.

6.30am: A man is encapsulated in a vehicle wreck after an accident on the Bruce Hwy 30km south of Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate a 35-year-old man is unconscious in a utility following a roll-over near roadworks at Bajool.

Emergency services are on scene.

The ute is off the road.

There are no reports of the highway being blocked at this time however theis believed to have been tasked to the incident.

More to follow.

