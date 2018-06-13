UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash outside Rocky shopping centre

Inspections were conducted across the Darling Downs.

UPDATE 10.15am: Police media have confirmed that no one was injured in the accident or transported to hospital.

8am: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash at one of North Rockhampton's busiest intersections.

The crash happened about 7.55am at the crn of Richardson and Yaamba roads outside the Redhill centre.

A woman in her 20s maybe in shock and was being assessed at the scene.

It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved.

More to follow.