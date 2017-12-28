Menu
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash south of Rockhampton

UPDATE: 12.20pm: The driver has "self extricated” from the crashed vehicle and is not injured, according to reports from the scene of the crash near Mt Larcom.

The vehicle has run off the road. Traffic is believed to be flowing.

BREAKING: 12.10pm. Emergency services are responding to reports of an accident on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate it is a single vehicle roll-over 5km north of Mt Larcom.

No details yet on injures or impact on traffic flow.

More to follow.

