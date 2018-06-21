UPDATE: Bruce Hwy re-opened after rollover wreck

A man is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash at Bajool. The Bruce Highway is expected to be closed for the next hour as emergency services respond.

8.40am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that the Bruce Hwy is now re-opened near the roadworks at Bajool following a single vehicle rollover.

7.50am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that the Bruce Hwy is currently closed due to the accident.

Motorists are advised there will be delays.

7.05am: The patient has been removed from the wreck and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on scene.

6.30am: A man is encapsulated in a vehicle wreck after an accident on the Bruce Hwy 30km south of Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate a 35-year-old man is unconscious in a utility following a roll-over near roadworks at Bajool.

Emergency services are on scene.

The ute is off the road.

There are no reports of the highway being blocked at this time however theis believed to have been tasked to the incident.

More to follow.