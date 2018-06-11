Menu
Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea.
News

Police speak at scene of highway fatal at Torbanlea

Inge Hansen
by
10th Jun 2018 9:51 PM | Updated: 11th Jun 2018 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy Sunday afternoon was a 50-year-old woman from Bundaberg.

Howard police senior constable Ed Gompelman said the truck, driven by a 55-year-old Brisbane man, was headed south bound on the Bruce Hwy when the collision happened.

"A station wagon has gone to turn right onto the Bruce Hwy to head north and gone into the path of the oncoming truck."

"The truck has crossed over the median strip and across to the north bound lane and ended up off the road about 50m into the bush."

EARLIER: Woman, 50, dead after Bruce Hwy crash

Preliminary investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Snr Cnst Gompelman said weather was not a factor in the crash.

He said it was an important reminder to always be careful on the roads.

"Take care, be aware of your surroundings and be mindful of the fatal five," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

