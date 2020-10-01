Menu
Fire crews are attending a small property fire in South Rockhampton. Picture: File photo
UPDATE: Burning bra sends fire crews to South Rocky home

kaitlyn smith
1st Oct 2020 3:24 PM
UPDATE, 3.20pm: A bra burning in a backyard has been determined as the cause of a small property fire at The Range this afternoon.

It is understood a neighbour first reported the blaze, fearing the property had caught alight.

Two QFES crews attended the scene around 1pm for a short period of time.

The small blaze caused no further damage to the property.

INITIAL, 1.20pm: Emergency services are currently responding to a structure fire in Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood a small fire broke out around 1pm at an address on Upper Dawson Rd at Allenstown.

Multiple QFES units have been dispatched to the scene.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.

