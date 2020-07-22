Menu
A car and bus have collided west of Emerald.
UPDATE: Bus passengers in nose-to-tail on CQ highway

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 2:44 PM
UPDATE, 2.30pm: The scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a bus and caravan, west of Emerald, is in the process of being cleared.

A tow truck arrived on scene only moments ago as crews work to clear the Capricorn Hwy incident.

Early reports suggest the vehicle and caravan first collided with a bridge, the bus subsequently crashing into the car from behind seconds later.

The Greyhound bus involved was reportedly carrying a number of passengers at the time of the crash.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed a total of 11 people were assessed on scene by paramedics.

No serious injuries were sustained, with no transport to hospital required.

QPS remain on scene directing traffic.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash at The Gemfields, about 40km west of Emerald.

It is understood a Greyhound bus and a passenger car with an attached caravan collided on the Capricorn Hwy about 1.10pm.

Early reports suggest no-one is trapped inside the vehicles, though possible injuries are unknown.

It is also unclear at this time how many passengers were travelling on the bus.

QFES crews are currently managing the scene.

QAS and QPS are reportedly still en route.

More to come.

