UPDATE: Candidate can make it now

5pm: One Nation's Wade Rothery is a starter for tonight's candidates' forum at Gracemere.

The Morning Bulletin has been advised he is making a special trip from his mining job to attend the event.

Independent Margaret Strelow, the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos will also be at the Rockhampton candidates' forum at the Gracemere Community Hall from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Labor's Barry O'Rourke can't make it due to a prior commitment.

3PM: Labor's Barry O'Rourke won't be attending the Rockhampton candidates' forum at Gracemere tonight.

A spokesperson for Mr O'Rourke today said he was committed to a prior arrangement that clashed with the forum.

Due to the circumstances he was unable to accept the invitation to the forum at the Gracemere Community Hall.

10AM: THE big issues affecting the Gracemere community will be discussed at a State Government candidates' forum tonight.

Independent Margaret Strelow, Labor's Barry O'Rourke , the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos will be attending the seat of Rockhampton candidates' forum at the Gracemere Community Hall from 7.30pm to 10pm.

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery was unable to make it due to work commitments.

Convenor Jeff McArthur urged residents to come along to have their questions answered.

The push for a Gracemere high school is expected to be one of the matters up for discussion.

For further information on the forum call Jeff McArthur on 0438 300241.

What questions would you like to put to the candidates? Have your say on this website forum but please keep it respectful.