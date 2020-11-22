UPDATE: Cap Coast shed fire ignites second blaze

A backyard shed has caught on fire at a Capricorn Coast property.

UPDATE, 12.20pm: Crews are now working to contain a bushfire which ignited following an earlie shed fire at Keppel Sands.

The secondary blaze occurred around 11.45pm, around 20 minutes after the initial blaze was first reported.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a lighter was found in the nearby area.

Six crews currently remain at the scene.

INITIAL, 11.30am: Emergency crews are this morning responding to shed which caught alight in the backyard of a Capricorn Coast property.

It is understood the blaze first occurred at the Keppel Sands Rd address around 11.15am.

The shed is reportedly located around 500 metres away from the main structure.

QFES, QAS and QPS are all en route.

More to come.