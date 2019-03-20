UPDATE: Capricornia shakes off severe storm warning

UPDATE 5.30pm: Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Capricornia district and the warning for this district was cancelled by the the Bureau of Meteorology at 4.47pm.

Residents are warned not to fully relax with heavy rain is still visible on the radar falling around CQ.

Another storm front currently behind Westwood and Mount Morgan, is sweeping north east in the direction of Rockhampton.

The BoM's severe storm warning area has shifted to the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast regions - particularly for Rainbow Beach, Tiaro , Gold Coast, Beenleigh, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook.

EARLIER: CAPRICORNIA'S recent tradition of being hit by afternoon storms is continuing today with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing another severe thunderstorm warning.

At 3.50pm, parts of Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts were warned to prepare for severe thunderstorms bringing damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BoM said.

STORM WARNING: A severe storm warning was issued for parts of Capricornia and the Wide Bay Burnett area. BoM

"Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Rainbow Beach, Seventeen Seventy and Tiaro.”

Looking at the latest radar image, it appears that Rockhampton is on track to catch the edge of a storm cell approaching from the north.

RADAR: The current rain radar shows a number of storms currently hitting parts of Capricornia. BoM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to follow.