UPDATE: Car, boat and trailer being removed from road after crash

UPDATE 12.30PM: EMERGENCY crews have left the scene of a single vehicle accident involving a car towing a boat.

The boat came off the trailer at around 11.30am this morning on Yeppoon and Bondoola Rds, causing a small fire which was quickly extinguished.

A towing company is currently removing the car, boat and boat trailer from the road.

No one was taken to hospital.

BREAKING 11.30: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a car towing a boat flipping over in Bondoola.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the incident and said at around 11.30am a 4WD towing a boat flipped onto its side on Yeppoon and Bondoola Rds.

Reports indicate the boat came off the trailer resulting in a small fire which has since been extinguished.

It's unclear if anyone sustained injuries.

Updates to follow.