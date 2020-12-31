Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at the Capricorn Coast on Thursday morning. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at the Capricorn Coast on Thursday morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Lammermoor

Darryn Nufer
31st Dec 2020 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: After being assessed on scene by paramedics, two people involved in Thursday morning’s single-vehicle crash at Lammermoor did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both occupants, a male in his 70s and a female, sustained minor injuries.

Both were able to get themselves out of the car which went over an embankment on the Scenic Highway at 10.06am.

INITIAL: Paramedics are assessing two people after a single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Highway at Lammermoor on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers responded at 10.06am after reports a car had crashed over an embankment.

The QAS spokeswoman said both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle, and both were being assessed by paramedics.

She said the most concern was for a man in his 70s who had sustained a minor head injury.

More to come.

yeppoon crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: New venue found for Kern Arcade Markets

        Premium Content BREAKING: New venue found for Kern Arcade Markets

        Breaking Co-ordinator Madonna McMullen: ‘It has a lot of positive assets.’

        BREAKING: Dog bites woman on leg in South Rocky

        Premium Content BREAKING: Dog bites woman on leg in South Rocky

        Breaking Paramedics were called to reports of a dog bite in Rockhampton City early Thursday...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Residents intervene after ‘grubs’ dump rubbish

        Premium Content Residents intervene after ‘grubs’ dump rubbish

        News Four-wheel-driving enthusiasts are seeing red with those who are illegally dumping...