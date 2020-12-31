UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Lammermoor

Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at the Capricorn Coast on Thursday morning. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: After being assessed on scene by paramedics, two people involved in Thursday morning’s single-vehicle crash at Lammermoor did not require hospitalisation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both occupants, a male in his 70s and a female, sustained minor injuries.

Both were able to get themselves out of the car which went over an embankment on the Scenic Highway at 10.06am.

INITIAL: Paramedics are assessing two people after a single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Highway at Lammermoor on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers responded at 10.06am after reports a car had crashed over an embankment.

The QAS spokeswoman said both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle, and both were being assessed by paramedics.

She said the most concern was for a man in his 70s who had sustained a minor head injury.

More to come.