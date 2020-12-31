UPDATE: Car crashes into ditch at Lammermoor
UPDATE: After being assessed on scene by paramedics, two people involved in Thursday morning’s single-vehicle crash at Lammermoor did not require hospitalisation.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both occupants, a male in his 70s and a female, sustained minor injuries.
Both were able to get themselves out of the car which went over an embankment on the Scenic Highway at 10.06am.
INITIAL: Paramedics are assessing two people after a single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Highway at Lammermoor on Thursday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers responded at 10.06am after reports a car had crashed over an embankment.
The QAS spokeswoman said both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle, and both were being assessed by paramedics.
She said the most concern was for a man in his 70s who had sustained a minor head injury.
More to come.