UPDATE: Car deliberately burnt belonged to closed business

UPDATE:

Thursday, November 23: A BURNT out vehicle belonged to a closed-down company before it was set alight and gutted.

The Queensland Police Service returned to Brikbeck Dr, Parkhurst yesterday morning after emergency services were alerted to the car fire about 11.20pm the previous night.

This morning, a QPS spokeswoman said police had managed to track the vehicle identification number (VIN) back to one former owner; an undisclosed company.

She confirmed police believe the car was deliberately lit and dumped near the industrial estate.

ABLAZE: Emergency services arrived to find a burnt out vehicle near Birkbeck Dr, Parkhurst. Allan Reinikka ROK221117aburntca

"We have spoken with one of the former owners,” the spokeswoman said.

"They (police) think it was deliberately lit.

"It was previously registered to a company, but that company closed back in 2015.

"That's as far back as we can go... still unsure as to who the current owner of the car is.

"So far no one has come forward saying 'this is my car'.”

Police have touched base with another former owner to check if it is their car, and are waiting for their response.

Police investigations continue.

INITIAL REPORT:

Wednesday, November 22: FLAMES engulfed and gutted a car ditched on a vacant block at Parkhurst late last night.

This morning, the the smell of burnt rubber lingered around the dampened down site as shattered windows scattered the ground around the sedan.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews arrived on scene at Birkbeck Dr last night about 11.30pm to find the car completely ablaze.

Police soon followed suit and remained as firefighters battled for 15 minutes before the fire was extinguished.

Police officers returned to the scene near the Parkhurst industrial estate this morning to investigate the matter.

"(There were) no plates on the car, the vehicle was totally gutted,” a QPS spokeswman said this morning.

"We are just re-attending this morning once the vehicle has cooled down to locate the VIN (vehicle identification number) in the engine block to try identify the registration and find out whether or not it has been abandoned or stolen

"They are still making inquiries.”

More to follow as information becomes available.