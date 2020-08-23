UPDATE: Car flipped onto its roof in Nth Rocky crash

This white Mazda was flipped onto its roof during the two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Emergency services crews were called to the corner of Berserker and Charles streets at 12.18pm, where one of the vehicles had flipped onto its roof.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said spinal precautions were being taken with the injured woman, who was in a stable condition.

Police have enforced traffic control at the scene.

More to come.