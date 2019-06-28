Menu
INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUING: Crash Emu Park Rd.
UPDATE: Car hits dogs before fatal crash

Meg Bolton
28th Jun 2019 4:06 PM
THE young driver killed in yesterday's crash near Rockhampton hit two large dogs seconds before his vehicle crashed into a tree, according to police.

The 29-year-old was travelling on Emu Park Rd at 4.11am when the incident occurred.

Earlier reports suggesting the man may have owned the dogs were incorrect, it has been confirmed he was the only one in the vehicle.

The dogs are believed to be strays.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident, but the driver was declared dead at the scene.

Forensic investigations are continuing.

