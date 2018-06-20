UPDATE: Cattle dead after semi roll-over on CQ Hwy

6am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised that the accident site at the Capricorn Highway at Gogango was cleared and all lanes open early this morning.

Police media said the truck was recovered and the highway re-opened to all traffic at 2.45am.

Earlier to this, police were able to get one lane open to allow movement of traffic around the crash site.

The RSPCA were notified about the injured cattle.

Police understand the driver was not seriously injured and investigations into the crash are continuing.

More details on the fate of the cattle are being sought.

5.15pm: THERE are reports of dead and injured cattle following a semi trailer truck roll-over on the Gogango Range.

The accident happened on the Capricorn Hwy about 4.30pm.

The truck is on its side. The driver is believed to be shaken but not seriously injured.

There are 40 head of cattle involved.

One lane is blocked at the scene about 2.5km east of the MacIntosh Road and Capricorn Hwy intersection, 40 minutes from Westwood.

Police are maintaining traffic control and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.