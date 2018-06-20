Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

UPDATE: Cattle dead after semi roll-over on CQ Hwy

19th Jun 2018 5:56 PM

6am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised that the accident site at the Capricorn Highway at Gogango was cleared and all lanes open early this morning.

Police media said the truck was recovered and the highway re-opened to all traffic at 2.45am.

Earlier to this, police were able to get one lane open to allow movement of traffic around the crash site.

The RSPCA were notified about the injured cattle.

Police understand the driver was not seriously injured and investigations into the crash are continuing.

More details on the fate of the cattle are being sought.

5.15pm: THERE are reports of dead and injured cattle following a semi trailer truck roll-over on the Gogango Range.

The accident happened on the Capricorn Hwy about 4.30pm.

The truck is on its side. The driver is believed to be shaken but not seriously injured.

There are 40 head of cattle involved.

One lane is blocked at the scene about 2.5km east of the MacIntosh Road and Capricorn Hwy intersection, 40 minutes from Westwood.

Police are maintaining traffic control and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.

capricorn highway cq accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Retracing a forgotten Rocky family's historical tragedy

    Retracing a forgotten Rocky family's historical tragedy

    People and Places Three sisters return to Rocky to remind us about the Nicholsons.

    Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    premium_icon Escapee found dumped on roadside to be charged

    Crime Dramatic day ends in arrest of Levi James Brown

    $241m prison upgrade to kickstart Rocky economy

    premium_icon $241m prison upgrade to kickstart Rocky economy

    Politics Massive windfall for local jobs while addressing prison overcrowding

    Second suspect named over 2013 prison attack

    premium_icon Second suspect named over 2013 prison attack

    Crime Victim said the year delay in complaint was due to fear

    Local Partners