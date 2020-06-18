UPDATE: CBD intersection still blocked after two-car smash

Paramedics are attending a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton’s CBD.

UPDATE, 11.50am: RACQ has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Alma and Stanley St.

Towing services were called in around 11.30am after the cars were deemed too damaged to drive.

The two vehicles have disrupted traffic and continue to block the usually-busy intersection.

Paramedics are still assessing the three patients.

It is believed they will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital shortly.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Initial, 11.15am: TWO vehicles have collided this morning on the corner of Alma and Stanley St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

The accident occurred just before 11am, resulting in both vehicles blocking the intersection.

An 81-year-old woman remains inside one of the vehicles and is reportedly complaining of chest pains and trouble breathing.

Two other patients also require treatment though their injuries are not believed to be serious.

QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.