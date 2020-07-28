Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services respond to reports of a three vehicle crash at a Rockhampton CBD intersection this afternoon.
Emergency services respond to reports of a three vehicle crash at a Rockhampton CBD intersection this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: CBD nose-to-tail cleared in time for peak hour

kaitlyn smith
28th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.45pm: An earlier crash which this afternoon bought a major CBD intersection to a momentary standstill has since been cleared.

The three-vehicle nose-to-tail occurred just after 3pm at the intersection of Albert St and the Bruce Hwy in Rockhampton City.

It is understood no injuries were sustained by any individuals.

All involved reportedly declined any further treatment at hospital.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: A nose-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has reportedly blocked a major intersection in Rockhampton’s CBD.

It is believed the collision occurred at the Albert St intersection and the exit of the new bridge on Bruce Hwy.

The incident occurred around 3.10pm and was reportedly witnessed by nearby emergency services.

QAS is currently on scene, though it is understood no serious injuries have been sustained.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

bruce hwy crash regional traffic accidents rockhampton cbd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-Capra teams up with TCC for Cup preparation

        premium_icon Ex-Capra teams up with TCC for Cup preparation

        News Coach Mick Busby: ‘He has been focusing on defence and technique.’

        Drunk man’s threat to harm with baseball bat, knives

        premium_icon Drunk man’s threat to harm with baseball bat, knives

        News The man became abusive when a female refused to have sex with him.

        Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

        premium_icon Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

        News Three initiatives across the Rockhampton region will share in $7000.