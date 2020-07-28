UPDATE: CBD nose-to-tail cleared in time for peak hour

Emergency services respond to reports of a three vehicle crash at a Rockhampton CBD intersection this afternoon.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: An earlier crash which this afternoon bought a major CBD intersection to a momentary standstill has since been cleared.

The three-vehicle nose-to-tail occurred just after 3pm at the intersection of Albert St and the Bruce Hwy in Rockhampton City.

It is understood no injuries were sustained by any individuals.

All involved reportedly declined any further treatment at hospital.

INITIAL, 3.30pm: A nose-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has reportedly blocked a major intersection in Rockhampton’s CBD.

It is believed the collision occurred at the Albert St intersection and the exit of the new bridge on Bruce Hwy.

The incident occurred around 3.10pm and was reportedly witnessed by nearby emergency services.

QAS is currently on scene, though it is understood no serious injuries have been sustained.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.