UPDATE: Child reports fake fire at North Rocky school

Firefighters are currently responding to reports a small blazed has broken out at a North Rockhampton primary school.

UPDATE, 4pm: Emergency services have determined a fire which reportedly broke out at Frenchville State School to be non-existent.

It is understood a young child phoned 000 around 3.30pm reporting a fake fire.

The child is believed to be part of a play group currently on school grounds.

QFES and QPS have since determined the area to be safe.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: A small fire has this afternoon reportedly broken out at a primary school in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood a minor blaze broke out just before 3.30pm at Frenchville State School.

Early reports suggest the fire has since been extinguished, however this is unconfirmed.

Firefighters are currently on scene investigating.

It is unclear at this time if or how the blaze actually occurred.

QPS are also currently on scene.