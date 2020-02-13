UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack
UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.
A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.
The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.
EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.
This is a developing story. More to come.