UPDATE: Children hospitalised after Rocky CBD crash

CBD CRASH: Two vehicles collided just after 10am today at the intersection of East and Fitzroy St in the Rockhampton CDB.

11.10AM: TWO children are on their way to Rockhampton Hospital following a crash in the Rockhampton CBD.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed all of the occupants were able to escape their vehicles following the collision.

The children were suffering from “relatively minor injuries” and were transported by paramedics as a precaution, escorted by their parents.

One lane of East St is currently blocked but traffic is still able to flow around the crash scene.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses.

10.30AM: A MAJOR Rockhampton CBD intersection has been affected by a two vehicle crash this morning.

Police confirmed the incident happened just after 10.05am.

Queensland Ambulance and Police vehicles are on their way to the scene.

It is unclear what injuries were sustained by the crash victims or if roads were blocked by the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.