Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE MISSION: Emergency crews are on their way to Mt Walsh.
RESCUE MISSION: Emergency crews are on their way to Mt Walsh. P
Breaking

UPDATE: Chopper arrives after woman falls 15m on mountain

Mikayla Haupt
by
15th Jul 2018 1:15 PM

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says an emergency crew on foot is hiking up the mountain in order to reach the woman.

The Sunshine Coast LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter at the scene, circling as it prepares to land.

The spokesman said the woman is 24 years old and has sustained a back injury.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are en route to Mt Walsh National Park after reports a woman has fallen near the summit.

A Bundaberg QAS spokesman said the woman is believed to have fallen about 15m and sustained numerous injuries.

He said a rescue team and helicopter from the Sunshine Coast were heading to the scene as were Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews from Biggenden and Bundaberg.

The spokesman said it was believed the woman is near the top of the mountain.

A QFES spokesman said one specialist crew from Bundaberg was heading to mountain.

Mt Walsh is a popular hiking destination for locals and visitors near Biggenden.

MORE TO COME

bundaberg mt walsh mt walsh national park
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GALLERY:Crowds flocked to Rocky clubs to celebrate RiverFest

    GALLERY:Crowds flocked to Rocky clubs to celebrate RiverFest

    Community THOUSANDS packed the streets of Rocky after a successful weekend

    'No apology': Mayor hits back at Rocky budget criticism

    premium_icon 'No apology': Mayor hits back at Rocky budget criticism

    Politics STRELOW stands her ground despite budget backlash

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Anti-Adani protesters make bold statement at Rocky festival

    Politics DOZENS urged Strelow to withdraw $15.5M pledge for Adani airport

    COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year

    COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year

    Weather IF you thought it was cold last night, you were right!

    Local Partners