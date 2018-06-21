UPDATE: Coach Kim Williams tells why he's leaving Capras

Capras coach Kim Williams announces he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras' dressing shed fell silent last night when Kim Williams told his players he would not be coaching them next year.

He had earlier that day advised the club's board that he would not be taking up his option for a fourth year as head coach.

Kim will travel with his wife Caron to the United Kingdom, where he hopes to continue his career in rugby league.

While he does not have a job to go to yet, Kim has had preliminary discussions with some clubs and is pretty confident he will have signed a contract before he leaves Australia.

If not, the couple is happy "just to pack up and take a chance”.

"It's something we've been planning to do and talking about for at least 10 years,” Kim said.

"I'm hoping to get an opportunity over in the UK to stay in the rugby league industry but for us our other passion is travelling and it gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Kim said his 20-year career in rugby league had taken him all around Australia and to some places around the world and this was just another part of the journey.

He said he had struggled with the "extremely tough decision” to leave for several months.

"The important thing was to put the club and the players first and that's why we've announced it now during the bye week, it gives the players a little bit of time to process that and move on.

"Over the last two weeks I've had more and more players coming and asking about contracts for the future and it's the only fair way to do it.

"It was pretty silent in the room (when I told the players). There a little bit of initial shock but I had plenty of them come up afterwards and shake my hand and thank me and wish me all the best.

"The thing is we've got eight or nine matches left. I won't be making a big thing of it from this point on, we just had to get it out there and I'll have them focused back on the next game at Tuesday's training session.

"My job's to get them refocused now and just finish the season on a high.”

Williams said he was content moving on, knowing he was leaving the club in a good place.

"I wouldn't be comfortable leaving if I didn't think we'd turned things around here... but I think everything's heading in the right direction.

"I'm pretty sure that the brand and the reputation of the club has improved in my time here and that's something I'm really proud of.

"The disappointment and the only disappointment to me is our position on the ladder. Obviously any coach wants to finish up near the top and to an extent you're judged on that but I think the people close to the club here understand what I've tried to do here.

"The support I've been given from day one from the CEOs here and the board members has been fantastic and I appreciate that. It's made my job enjoyable and it gives you faith when you've got that support that you're doing the right thing.

"Just the feedback, the man on the street and people I run into after the games, 99.9 per cent has been really positive so that's a reassurance to me I'll hopefully be remembered in a positive light.

"The legacy I'd like to think I've left here is that we've set the club up for success in the future.

"The 20s program, the academies and the pathways that are in place - there's a platform here for the next coach to build on and that's probably the thing I'm proudest about.”

Capras CEO Peter White said Kim had been instrumental changing the culture at the club.

"I think in particular you're seeing the results on the field, albeit our most recent games not played with much luck, but we're certainly testing the top sides and you only do that when you're getting the best out of your team,” he said.

White said club would go to market for a new coach in the next week.

"We'll go looking, we'll put it out there, because we want the best possible person to follow on what Kim's put in place,” he said.

