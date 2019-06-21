Menu
Stabbing victim Jake Steere in Rockhampton Hospital on June 20.
Crime

UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

Aden Stokes
by
21st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
JAKE Steere remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Base Hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition after a traffic incident involving a number of people at the corner of Jessie and Spencer streets.

His family said he underwent five hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Following a police investigation, a 19-year-old Gracemere man was charged yesterday with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He was expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police have made no further charges in relation to the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901178461

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

