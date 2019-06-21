UPDATE: Condition report for stabbing victim in hospital

JAKE Steere remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Base Hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition after a traffic incident involving a number of people at the corner of Jessie and Spencer streets.

His family said he underwent five hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Following a police investigation, a 19-year-old Gracemere man was charged yesterday with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He was expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Police have made no further charges in relation to the incident.

