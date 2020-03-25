UPDATE: CQ highway open after crash blocks both lanes

UPDATE, 9AM: Vehicles have now been removed from the roadway, opening both lanes of traffic up on the Burnett Highway.

Police will remain on scene to conduct traffic control.

All persons involved declined assistance from Queensland Ambulance Service.

INITIAL: The Burnett Highway is blocked in both directions following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just after 8am at the intersection of the Burnett Hwy and Gavial Gracemere Rd, Bouldercombe.

All persons involved are out of their vehicles and being assessed by paramedics.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the area safe.