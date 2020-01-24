Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are headed to the scene of an injury at Lonesome Creek.
Paramedics are headed to the scene of an injury at Lonesome Creek.
News

Update: CQ man hospitalised with back injury

Steph Allen
24th Jan 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 3.15pm: A 25-year-old man has been transported to Theodore Health Service in a stable condition after sustaining an upper back injury.

The man was injured at his workplace, a saw mill, on Letchford Rd at Lonesome Creek.

The incident occured at 2.14pm.

Initial Story: PARAMEDICS are currently heading to the scene of a workplace injury, where a 25-year-old man has been injured.

The man is believed to have been “rammed in the back” with timber at a saw mill at Lonesome Creek near Theodore.

More to come.

lonesome creek queensland ambulance services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        premium_icon Adani aims to be biggest solar power company

        Environment Coal miner Adani wants to be the world’s largest solar power company within five years, as the “age of renewable energy” dawns on the world faster than anticipated.

        Ready to back up for election

        premium_icon Ready to back up for election

        News Cr Pat Eastwood is ready to go another round as councillor in the Livingstone Shire...

        Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        premium_icon Final farewell for fallen Blackwater miner

        News Family and friends invited to attend celebration of ‘Donnie’s’ life