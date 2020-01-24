Update: CQ man hospitalised with back injury

Paramedics are headed to the scene of an injury at Lonesome Creek.

Update 3.15pm: A 25-year-old man has been transported to Theodore Health Service in a stable condition after sustaining an upper back injury.

The man was injured at his workplace, a saw mill, on Letchford Rd at Lonesome Creek.

The incident occured at 2.14pm.

Initial Story: PARAMEDICS are currently heading to the scene of a workplace injury, where a 25-year-old man has been injured.

The man is believed to have been “rammed in the back” with timber at a saw mill at Lonesome Creek near Theodore.

More to come.