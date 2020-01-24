Update: CQ man hospitalised with back injury
Update 3.15pm: A 25-year-old man has been transported to Theodore Health Service in a stable condition after sustaining an upper back injury.
The man was injured at his workplace, a saw mill, on Letchford Rd at Lonesome Creek.
The incident occured at 2.14pm.
